Yesterday was a very busy but rewarding day for Elon Musk as the Tesla CEO acted as the MC of the Giga Berlin plant's first delivery event. Besides pulling off some dance moves as he personally handed over the first 30 German-made Tesla Model Y vehicles to customers, Musk also delivered a short speech inside the factory before deliveries began (see video at the bottom of this page) and a longer speech to workers later in the day (see video above).

BUSINESS ・ 22 DAYS AGO