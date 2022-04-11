ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp trial - live: Jury picked as Amber Heard and actor face off in $50m defamation case

By Oliver O'Connell and Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp ’s multi-million defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard , began in Virginia on Monday morning with jury selection. Seven jurors and four alternates were picked to hear the case.

He claims a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her former husband, was an abuser.

Although the 35-year-old did not name the actor, lawyers for Depp say Heard’s allegations have made it difficult for the 58-year-old to land roles he previously did.

Depp is known for starring in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Sweeny Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Heard has appeared in titles including Aquaman and Drive Angry .

He is asking for $50m (£38.2m) in damages during the trial in Fairfax County’s district courthouse. Heard has meanwhile filed a counterclaim of defamation against Depp, who she divorced from in 2017, for nuisance.

Depp has previously lost a defamation case in the UK against British newspaper The Sun regarding the claims in Heard’s 2018 article.

The Independent

The Independent

