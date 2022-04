HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Legislature is considering multiple election security measures this session. One of those would require a watermark on ballots. The whole purpose behind what they are trying to do is make it to where the paper has the watermark in it, so you can't just print it off of a regular printer and feed it in," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "We do have things in place to where you can't do that anyway. We have the tick marks and things and the machines read that very particularly."

