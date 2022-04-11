ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, KS

3 injured after rollover crash with 12-year-old Kansas driver

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THOMAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Hyundia Elantra driven...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

5-year-old driving ATV by himself dies in Arizona crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
Thomas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Thomas County, KS
Accidents
Colby, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Colby, KS
Accidents
County
Thomas County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
KAKE TV

Loved ones identify 6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KAKE) — Family and friends have identified six teenagers who were killed when their small car collided with a large truck hauling rocks in southern Oklahoma. The Tishomingo High School students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Madison Robertson, Memory Wilson, Addison...
TISHOMINGO, OK
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Hyundia Elantra#Ems#Khp
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Central Illinois Proud

Toddler who died after being hit by semi identified

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a semi on Rt. 29 in Pekin Thursday afternoon. The Tazewell County Coroner announced Damien Legassick, 3, died from blunt force head trauma sustained in the incident. Just before 3:30 p.m., Pekin Police responded to the 1900...
PEKIN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy