'Freedom Hill' film to make world premiere at Durham film festival

A former ABC11 intern is making her debut at the Full Frame Film Festival in Durham.

Resita Cox is a UNC graduate, Kinston native and former ABC11 intern. She directed and produced the short documentary Freedom Hill based on the town of Princeville.

Princeville is the oldest town incorporated by freed, formerly enslaved people in the United States.

Freedom Hill captures the emotions of residents trying to decide whether to stay and rebuild or leave after devastating floods threatened to wash the town away into the annals or history.

"I think we have given you something you have to grapple with but also a poetic love story to Black folks in the country," Cox said.

Cox has been working on the film since 2016.