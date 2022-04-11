ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shots Fired As Boston Police Arrest 3 After Incident In Chinatown

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Shots were fired, three people were arrested and two Boston Police officers were taken to the hospital after an incident in Chinatown early Monday morning.

Deputy Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said police were called to Tyler Street around 2 a.m. for a report of person with a gun in an SUV.

When officers approached the SUV they say it hit two parked cars. Police said two officers fired their guns and no one was hit. When asked if any of the three fired at police, they said the incident is still under investigation.

Adam Grobart recorded video of the incident from his apartment.

“Looked out my window, saw a really big police presence, tons of cops outside, a lot of screaming. A lot of bystanders kind of running, trying to find somewhere to hide,” he told reporters.

“I came out and I just heard like four shots and just everybody ran back in and was just hiding under a table,” said witness Julian Fok.

Grobart’s video later showed the three men get out of the SUV one at a time with their hands up as police drew their guns before arresting the men.

“This has happened in Chinatown on this street before so I was kind of confused why this is a pattern here,” Grobart said. “But then I was really just hoping that all officers and everyone was going to be safe. “

Two police officers were taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries. They were later released.

Police sealed off the street and said a gun was recovered. The three, identified as Ahsan Arty, Alexander DeLarosa and Devrae Burns, are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday. The charges have not been announced.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police.

