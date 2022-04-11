ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, KS

3 injured after rollover crash with 12-year-old Kansas driver

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THOMAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Hyundia Elantra driven...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency agencies, firefighters and law enforcement responded to an overnight crash involving an ATV and an SUV in Jones County that injured a woman and a 3-year-old child. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash on Feed Mill Road near...
SOSO, MS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 81-year-old arrested for crash that killed Riley Co. man

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 2021 accident have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested 81-year-old Russell Peterson of Randolph, on a Riley County District Court Warrant on requested charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree; unintentional but reckless, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
Thomas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Thomas County, KS
Accidents
Colby, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Colby, KS
Accidents
County
Thomas County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
WRBL News 3

Nine and 12-year-old injured after TikTok challenge in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) – What’s trending on TikTok could be against the law. Helena Police are sending a warning to the community that the popular Orbeez Challenge will not be tolerated in the city. More News from WRBL The warning comes after a nine and 12-year-old were shot and injured over the weekend. Police Chief […]
HELENA, AL
Little Apple Post

Suspect in custody after woman dies in shooting on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 and have made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Sunday, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 100 Dakota Drive (Dollar General) in Solomon, Kansas for a report of a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound, according to a social media report from the sheriff's office.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Hyundia Elantra#Ems#Khp
Santa Barbara Edhat

Driver Seriously Injured in Vehicle Rollover in Goleta

A driver was ejected from their vehicle after a rollover collision near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road Wednesday. At 2:47 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to Highway 101 southbound and discovered a single-vehicle rollover with an ejection. The vehicle was engulfed in flames. Citizens on the scene and Sheriff's deputies...
GOLETA, CA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
Middletown Press

19-year-old Middletown woman dies in rollover crash, police say

MERIDEN — A 19-year-old Middletown woman died after her car struck a tree and flipped over on Research Parkway early Friday. Meriden police said they received reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a roll-over in the area of 154 Research Parkway just before 3 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they found the woman, Yanilis Santiago, trapped in the upside-down vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Little Apple Post

2 from RCPD recognized for assisting with I-70 crash

SALINE COUNTY—Two Riley County Police department officers are being recognized for assisting at the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. On Thursday, RCPD Sgt. Brian London and Officer Matthew Pfrang were traveling back to Manhattan with two other civilian employees after visiting another agency, according to a social media report from the agency.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Little Apple Post

Sheriff IDs woman who died in 2-vehicle Kansas crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 8a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County have identified the victim as Catherine Granell, 48, of Rrayville, Missouri. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, Granell was driving a Suzuki passenger vehicle eastbound on 85th Street North...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire. The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Little Apple Post

Cold Case: KBI reopens 2-year-old investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are again seeking information from the public to assist in their efforts to find the person(s) responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Detreck Foster, who went missing two years ago this week, according to a media release from the KBI.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD investigates alleged arson at apartment complex

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson in Manhattan. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for arson in the 1000 block of Garden Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Evergreen Apartments reported an unknown suspect burned part of a fence at the location.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy