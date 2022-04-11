3 injured after rollover crash with 12-year-old Kansas driver
THOMAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Hyundia Elantra driven...jcpost.com
THOMAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Hyundia Elantra driven...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0