ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Will There Be a Season 3 of Tiger & Bunny? What to Expect After Season 2

By Cathlyn Melo
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 11-year wait, Netflix has released Tiger & Bunny Season 2 with a total of 13 episodes. Wild Tiger and Barnaby have been absent on our screens for what feels like an eternity with their classic heroic combination. With that in mind, fans are keen to see the return of...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Is HIDIVE Worth It? HIDIVE vs Crunchyroll Comparison

Crunchyroll has dominated the anime streaming landscape over the last few years, and that is only going to increase following the merger with Funimation. However, a challenger is quietly building up a strong anime library of its own, along with some interesting simulcasts. So, we’ve done some digging to decide if HIDIVE is worth it for anime fans.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is the Witcher Season 3 Cancelled? Here's What We Know

While there were many intriguing elements about The Witcher Season 2, it left many viewers confused, especially if they had not read the Witcher books or played the games. That, along with the announcement of a Witcher prequel, Blood Origin has led some fans to believe that The Witcher Season 3 won't be happening. So, is The Witcher Season 3 cancelled? Here's what we know so far:
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time, Countdown

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 follows Komi and her friends through their daily school lives as she embarks on a difficult but enjoyable journey to reach 100 friends with the help of Hitohito Tadano. That being said, here's Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Episode 3's release date, time, and everything else you need to know!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Bunny Season 2#Buddy Program
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New Name of Chris Hemsworth's Hero

If it wasn't obvious enough, Marvel Studios is kicking things into an even higher gear this 2022 and it's already safe to assume that it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest year yet. One of the most anticipated projects this year is Thor: Love and Thunder which promises to be an even bigger film that its predecessor. In fact, the Taika Waititi-directed movie is loosely described as Avengers 5.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Newcomer Will Poulter Opens Up on His Rigid Training Regimen for Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 is one of the highly-anticipated MCU films set for 2023. Helmed by James Gunn again, the threequel will wrap things up for the MCU's fan-beloved group of defenders of the universe, reuniting Starlord, Gamora, Rocket, Nebula, Drax, and Groot once again on the big screens. GOTG 3 is also set to officially introduce Adam Warlock into the MCU, starring The Maze Runner star, Will Poulter.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Episode 3: Marvel Pays Tribute to Late Actor Gaspard Ulliel

Moon Knight's third episode is quite a bittersweet affair as it marks the first and only Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance of French actor Gaspard Ulliel who died earlier this year in a horrific ski accident. On January 18, Ulliel collided with another skier at the La Rosière ski resort in Montvalezan, France and shortly following his surgery, the promising actor was pronounced dead.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Best Anya Faces in Spy x Family (So Far!)

Despite only being a few weeks old, it feels like Spring 2022 anime’s best girl has already been decided. Anya Forger has won over everyone’s hearts with her adorable innocence and boundless, childish fun. The fact that she’s a telepath is just a bonus for the comedy anime! We’re such big fans that we’ve decided to catalogue the best Anya faces in Spy x Family that show just why she’s such a fantastically fun character.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Spy x Family Cancelled? TikTok Spreads Rumor

Despite only just airing the first episode, Spy x Family looks set to be one of the biggest anime of 2022! At least, that’s what we thought. A controversial TikTok has gained traction online, and now fans are genuinely worried about Spy x Family being cancelled. Spy x Family...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Will Star Wars: Visions Be on DVD or Blu-Ray, and When Will It Be Released?

Will the critically acclaimed anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions (2021) ever be released on DVD and Blu-Ray? Want to binge-watch it without worrying about your Internet connection, or do you simply want a physical copy so that you can add it to your existing Star Wars collection? Or both?!
COMICS
epicstream.com

Shaman King (2021) Episode 52 Release Date for FINALE

Shaman King (2021) returned for another week and after a full year, the finale is now coming out! Will Yoh Asakura become Shaman King in the final episode of the shonen anime? If you can't wait to find the answer, keep reading! Below you'll find our handy guide to Shaman King (2021) Episode 52's release date and time in Japan, as well as updates about the status of the series in the rest of the world so that you can catch up with the finale.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Seinen?

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 is one of the most exciting 2022 anime releases. For the past few years, the manga and anime have won over many fans with their romantic drama, hilarious school antiques and quirky narrator. But what is the best way to describe the show? Some viewers are surprised to see the school romance classified as seinen. So, is Kaguya-sama: Love Is War seinen?
COMICS
epicstream.com

Popular Fan Theories Suggest Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama are Linked

Us anime fans have been blessed this season. Spring 2022 anime are already delivering in spade thanks to some huge names, particularly when it comes to comedies. Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that two of the biggest, Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama, might be linked!. It’s worth saying that Kaguya-sama...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Dance Dance Danseur a BL or Romance Series?

Any fans of coming of age anime will be excited by the start of Dance Dance Danseur. The gorgeous ballet anime is full of exciting themes, but if you’ve not seen the series, you might be wondering if Dance Dance Danseur is a BL or romance series. Whether you’re...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy