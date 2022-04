Click here to read the full article. Make your best artworks stand out even more by adding iridescent pigments to your palette. Manufactured in powder form, typically out of finely ground mica powder, these pigments come in dozens of colors and are incredibly versatile. You can incorporate them into practically any water-based medium for eye-catching effects, with the mica particles interacting with light to create crystalline finishes. Not all pigments are made equal; below, find a selection of tried-and-true products. Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 DAYS AGO