Grey Eagle, MN

Grey Eagle is Hatching a Dinosaur Egg

By Abbey
 4 days ago
Last summer there was a crushing blow to the small town of Grey Eagle. During a late August storm, strong winds took down the gas price sign at the local Sinclair station, and it ended up crushing the beloved dinosaur statue, Dino, in the wake of its fall. Ever...

ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

