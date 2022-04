GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Donors gave $107,385 during the 25th annual “Music for Miracles” radiothon on 107.9 WNCT. All the funds raised through Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospital events like this directly support programs and services at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. These donations bring the all-time giving for the event to more than $3.6 million.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO