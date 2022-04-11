TRAFFIC ALERT: Sound Beach Ave. Bridge closed in Greenwich due to construction



The Sound Beach Avenue Bridge in Greenwich will be closed today for construction, officials say.



Town officials say major bridge construction begins today, and a detour will be in effect until at least July 1.



Pedestrians will be routed through Binney Park during construction.



Greenwich Public Works officials say there will also be signs posted alerting drivers and pedestrians of the detour routes.