Vincennes City Council Ready to Consider Public Safety LIT Approval

Rob Drake: 'A toxic environment now exists that would discourage innovation, creativity and a committed workforce.'Knowing from personal experience, running for and being in elective office is not easy. That said, as an elected official you should know that many sets of eyes are watching you and you need to be on your best behavior, maintain integrity and control your emotions and impulses. Sadly, we have recently learned much more about our current county chairwoman, Kathryn Harrington. The Pamplin publications, KOIN 6 News, former Hillsboro mayor and Metro president Tom Hughes, and the report of a third-party investigator hired by...
Comments / 0