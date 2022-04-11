Vincennes City Council Ready to Consider Public Safety LIT Approval

His record isn't perfect, but we believe Kevin Barton's values and experience are the best fit for Washington County.Washington County voters will decide in May for who should serve as district attorney over the next four years, and the difference between the two candidates is stark. Kevin Barton is a career prosecutor with years of experience in the District Attorney's Office here in Washington County. He was elected in 2018 as the preferred heir apparent to Bob Hermann, the DA for 20 years before retiring that year. Brian Decker is a public defender who has testified before Washington County commissioners,...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 22 MINUTES AGO