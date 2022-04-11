ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Citywide Cleanup Registration Underway in Vincennes

wuzr.com
 1 day ago

Registration is underway now for the annual Burkhart Insurance Citywide Cleanup. This the...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

$3M for street construction project in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local city will receive millions of dollars in funding to support a street construction project. The Indiana Department of Transportation awarded Vincennes with more than $3 Million in grant funding. The money will be used for construction on Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue to...
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Marshall begins citywide park improvement project

MARSHALL, Il. (WTWO/WAWV) — For Mayor John Hasten, a goal of his is to increase the current population of Marshall. It currently sits at around 4000 people. A key to that initiative is by investing in current infrastructure. Specifically, city parks. A $200,000 addition and improvement park project includes...
MARSHALL, IL
The Oak Ridger

Citywide household trash pickup to begin April 4

The Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 4. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the schedule as closely as possible. The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the city of Oak Ridge website at http://bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2022. Note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy