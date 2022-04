Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner but the jury's still out on if both of her grandsons will be in attendance. A source tells ET that despite a report that Prince William banned Prince Harry from his birthday, there have been no engagements where Harry has been "banned." He hasn't been banned from celebrating his grandmother at her Platinum Jubilee in June either -- which will mark 70 years of service for the queen, 95, who ascended the throne in 1952 at the age of 25.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO