Evansville, IN

Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Prepare for 2 Rounds of Severe Weather

By Liberty
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, we can actually say that the weather cooperated with outdoor activities over the weekend. Mother Nature will be having none of that business Monday, we'll have Tuesday to dry out, and then Wednesday we can expect more storms. Severe Storm Alert Days. According to basically every weather source,...

Comments / 7

Barry Zarzyczny
4d ago

You can count on bad weather 2 days after they spray Chem Trails in the sky. (Chemical) not to be confused with Con Trails (Condensation) that dissapates quickly.They've been doing weather modification for years, aka/GeoEngineering.

Reply(1)
2
