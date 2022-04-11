ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ehlers helps Jets defeat Senators, keep pace in wild card race

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA -- Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. Ehlers has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak. "[Ehlers] is a key player for us, offensively,"...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Smith calls part of Blues-Bruins game

Chris Kerber gave Springfield Thunderbirds broadcaster Ryan Smith a chance to call an NHL game for the first time in second period on Tuesday. Ryan Smith was barely awake on Monday morning when he got a phone call from St. Louis Blues radio play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber. Smith, who broadcasts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

'NOAH IS AN INCREDIBLE PLAYER'

Hanifin continues to shine this season with stellar play at both ends of the ice. Noah Hanifin has quietly established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league with his outstanding play and reliability at both ends of the ice. With 508 games under his belt at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Bruins honor 1972 Stanley Cup team in pregame ceremony

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins honored their 1972 Stanley Cup winning team before their game against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday. Ken Hodge, Rick Smith, Don Marcotte, Garry Peters, Dallas Smith, Don Awrey, John Bucyk and family members of the late Ace Bailey and John McKenzie were honored by the Bruins with a commemorative video and a ceremonial puck drop. Members of the team, in addition to Boston's coaches and staff, wore pins honoring the 1971-72 team's 50th anniversary.
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers wrap up a two-game road trip in Nashville. The Edmonton Oilers finish up a two-game road trip at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Oilers are winners of five in-a-row against the Predators and six out of their last seven. You can watch the game...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Capitals

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11) are in DC on Tuesday to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (40-22-10). Game time at Capital One Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT (ESPN, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Metro Division clubs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blues

Owen Power will make his home debut when the Sabres host the St. Louis Blues tonight at KeyBank Center. Power, the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, played his first NHL game on Tuesday night in Toronto. He skated 19:50 and had a plus-2 rating in the 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Stars 1, Lightning 0

Although this was the third straight game in which the Lightning kept their goals against number low, they were not as sharp in their overall performance as they had been in those two earlier contests. The Stars brought consistent pressure - especially over the final 40 minutes - which meant...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Ovechkin vs. Matthews debated by Gretzky, others

TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin is third in NHL history with 776 goals, 25 behind Gordie Howe and 118 fewer than Wayne Gretzky. Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals this season with 58 and is attempting to become the first player to score 60 since Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos did it in 2012.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: April 14, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5) look to gain ground in the Western Conference playoff race as they visit the Calgary Flames (45-19-9) on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Vegas and Calgary will close their season series on Thursday. The season series is tied at 1-1. As of...
NHL
NHL

Krug returned to Blues lineup, welcomed back to Boston on birthday

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins welcomed a familiar face to TD Garden in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues. On his 31st birthday, Torey Krug returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury in time to face the Bruins for the first time as a member of the Blues. He played nine seasons with Boston before signing with St. Louis as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020.
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Ducks

Live updates from Thursday's matchup between the Bolts and Ducks. The Lightning open a five-game homestand on Thursday night with a matchup against Anaheim. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+. Seth Miller honored...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

BOSTON - The Bruins return home on Tuesday night to host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden with the chance to clinch a postseason berth for the sixth consecutive year and 13th time in the last 15 seasons. Boston will secure its spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory and New York Islanders loss in any fashion.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Granato named to Team USA's World Championship coaching staff

Sabres' bench boss will serve as an assistant coach during the tournament, which begins May 13. Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato has been named to Team USA's coaching staff for the 2022 IIHF World Championship. Granato will serve as an assistant coach on head coach David Quinn's staff. Jeff...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Lightning enter Thursday with the same clinching scenarios

The Tampa Bay Lightning will get another chance to punch their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. at AMALIE Arena. While the Bolts enter tonight's contest coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay still feels like they are taking steps in the right direction heading into the postseason. The Lightning have allowed just two regulation goals over their past three contests and strong defensive play will continue to be a point of emphasis on Thursday with a playoff berth within reach.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Avalanche Sign Ben Meyers

Colorado signed Meyers, who was a Hobey Baker Award finalist and played for the United States at the Winter Olympics. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Ben Meyers to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season. Meyers, 23, just completed his junior year...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Wild's new odd couple makes for perfect match on the blue line

Spurgeon is the baby-faced captain who doesn't look a day over 15 years old. Middleton, a virtual Cal Clutterbuck clone, looks like a character straight from an old western film who has been growing facial hair since he was about 15. (The baby-faced Spurgeon is actually six years older, by...
NHL

