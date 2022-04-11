ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats' enthusiasm problems worsen ahead of midterms: The Note

By Rick Klein
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0AGk_0f5XEuBB00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The COVID outbreak coursing through official Washington isn't keeping President Joe Biden off the case or off the road, with the president set to outline new gun regulations Monday and visit Iowa and North Carolina later in the week.

Democrats need to generate all the momentum they can muster. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows a yawning enthusiasm gap for the party ahead of the midterms, with numbers that look even worse upon closer inspection.

Looking at those most and least eager to vote this year tells an important aspect of the story. Among Republicans, 55% say they are very enthusiastic about voting in the midterms, compared to just 35% of Democrats -- a number nearly identical to strong enthusiasm among independents (34%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRs00_0f5XEuBB00
Win Mcnamee/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi answers questions during her weekly press conference in Washington, March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, 13% of Democrats say they are not at all enthusiastic about voting -- a segment of voters, of course, that will be hardest to draw off the sidelines. Only 5% of Republicans say the same, an encouraging sign for GOP strategists worried whether their voters will show up without former President Donald Trump on the ballot.

Breaking things down by age offers some insight into what's behind this: Only 23% of 18- to 29-year-olds and 28% of 30- to 49-year-olds say they are very enthusiastic about voting, compared to 47% of 50- to 64-year-olds and 60% of those who are 65 and older. Voters in their 20s and 30s powered Biden's victory in 2020 and are traditionally less likely to vote than those who are older.

ABC/Ipsos polling over the last few months shows almost no movement in Biden's approval across a range of issues including the economy, Ukraine, crime, immigration and inflation. That will have to change in relatively short order for Democrats to hope that the voting environment will be anything but dismal this year.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

Without a clear end to the pandemic in sight, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that decisions about whether to venture out to big gatherings will have to be based on personal risk assessment.

Fauci told "This Week" Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl that people should consider things like their age, vaccination status and potential to infect vulnerable family members.

"This is not going to be eradicated and it's not going to be eliminated," Fauci said. "And what's going to happen is that we're going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take in going to indoor dinners and in going to functions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rarEh_0f5XEuBB00
Pool/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to questions at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 11, 2022.

His advice comes amid an uptick in cases following a rollback in measures aimed to slow the spread earlier in the pandemic. Members of Biden's Cabinet, White House aides and members of Congress including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have all recently tested positive.

Fauci said there is concern about the rise in cases, but that it is "not unexpected" given the change in CDC guidance that relaxes mitigation methods.

Despite the lingering uncertainty, views on Biden's response to the COVID-19 pandemic have improved, with 58% of Americans approving compared to 50% in late January, according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll .

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

The landscape of Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary shifted on Saturday when celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz received former President Donald Trump's endorsement. The backing came four months after Trump's original pick in the contest dropped out over abuse allegations that surfaced amid a child custody battle.

Support from one of the party's top leaders could quell concerns from some Republican critics that Oz is not conservative enough while highlighting a direct similarity to Trump given that Oz frequently touts himself as a political outsider. The race's other top contender, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, had also been lobbying for Trump's endorsement after Sen. Ted Cruz and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got behind him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9QVb_0f5XEuBB00
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Dr. Mehmet Oz attends The 2022 Champions Of Jewish Values Gala in New York, on Jan. 20, 2022.

In a statement addressing Trump's endorsement, Oz echoed the high stakes of the primary by singling out McCormick.

"President Trump carefully reviewed all of the candidates for U.S. Senate. Everyone, especially David McCormick – a pro-China, Wall Street insider, wanted this endorsement. But President Trump wisely endorsed me because I'm a Conservative who will stand up to Joe Biden and the woke Left," Oz said.

Trump's decision to support Oz, however, comes at a pivotal time for the former president as he aims to solidify his influence within the party through successful endorsements. The May 17 primary now will be as much of a political test for Trump as it is for the candidate he's endorsing.

NUMBER OF THE DAY, powered by FiveThirtyEight

17. That's the number of points counties classified as "urban-suburban" have moved toward Democrats since 2000, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis of county-level election data. And as FiveThirtyEight's Alex Samuel writes in the latest installment of her "Political Outliers" series, this leftward shift in many of America's suburbs has meant Republicans living in these areas often feel like political outliers. Read more from Alex about what it's like to be a Republican voter in some of America's bluest cities.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. Start Here begins Monday morning with ABC's Terry Moran on the change in Russian tactics as troops amass in eastern Ukraine. Then, ABC's MaryAlice Parks explains an expected ghost gun rule from the White House. And, ABC's Britt Clennett details the State Department's warnings against traveling to China. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • President Joe Biden meets virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at 11 a.m. The president then announces new action to fight gun crime at 2:15 p.m. The vice president and deputy attorney general also deliver remarks.
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing at 1 p.m.
  • Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton host student leaders at the virtual 2022 Clinton Global Initiative University Annual Meeting, which lasts through Wednesday.

    • Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

    The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.

    Comments / 16

    pick one?
    3d ago

    The Democratic House of cards has crumbled down and the truth is coming out about Hillary and her fake dossier there with her lying lawyers, Hunter Biden and his laptop that was suppressed by the media during the elections that’s finally now coming to light ,with investigations involving the big guy and his family! The American people can finally see the truth with their own eyes and their wallets with inflation rates, gas prices our border crisis , Violent crimes! All paid for by the taxpayers ! There’s a reason why 30+ Democrats are quitting the party Harris’s staff leaving and Biden‘s polls are rock-bottom in every field of polls!

    Reply
    5
    Biden is dazed & confused
    3d ago

    Democrat disaster in every thing they touch . The have no clue how to lead … all they do is investigate.

    Reply
    15
    Brian Piwoski
    3d ago

    Abc ,how about you report on hunters laptop? I know why, you have zero credibility.

    Reply(1)
    13
    Related
    Salon

    Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

    Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
    UTAH STATE
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Iowa State
    State
    Pennsylvania State
    State
    Washington State
    MarketWatch

    U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Daily Mail

    White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

    President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
    PUBLIC HEALTH
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Jen Psaki
    Person
    Anthony Fauci
    Person
    Nancy Pelosi
    Person
    David Mccormick
    Person
    Joe Biden
    Person
    Mehmet Oz
    Person
    Donald Trump
    Fox News

    Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

    Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    Modesto Bee

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
    PUBLIC HEALTH
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Democrats#Republican Senate#Covid#Abc News Ipsos#Republicans#Mcnamee Getty Images#House#Gop
    The Independent

    More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

    Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    TheWrap

    ‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Rips GOP ‘Jackasses’ Over ‘Reckless’ and ‘Sickening’ Biden Attacks Amid Ukraine War (Video)

    ”Can you just wait until the specter of nuclear war and World War III are beyond us?“ Scarborough says on Friday. “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is joining the voices of other media personalities who are criticizing top congressional Republicans for their comments on Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis in Ukraine, outright calling them “jackasses.”
    U.S. POLITICS
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Place
    Americas
    NewsBreak
    Presidential Election
    NewsBreak
    Senate
    Country
    China
    NewsBreak
    Congress
    NewsBreak
    Republican Party
    NewsBreak
    Education
    News Break
    Politics
    Country
    India
    NewsBreak
    Elections
    NewsBreak
    Democratic Party
    ABC News

    ABC News

    608K+
    Followers
    147K+
    Post
    330M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Straightforward news, context and analysis.

     https://abcnews.go.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy