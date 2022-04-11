ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83....

wjon.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJON

Mega Millions Jackpot Winner in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Someone in Minnesota is a millionaire Wednesday. A single ticket sold in the state has won the jackpot in the Mega Millions game. The ticket drawn Tuesday night matched all six numbers with the white ball numbers 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 plus the gold Mega Ball 17.
MINNESOTA STATE
DFW Community News

AAA Texas: Statewide Average Gas Price Falls Amid Demand Concerns

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AAA Texas said on Mar. 17 that the statewide gas price average in Texas had fallen to $3.96 per gallon, a drop of $0.04 since last week. Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.16 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.67 per gallon. Texas is still well below the national average of $4.29, which itself is $0.03 cheaper than it was a week ago.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
KSBW.com

The price of oil is falling. Why aren’t gas prices following?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The price of crude oil has dropped by almost 30 percent since its peak in early March. Experts say that’s likely because markets anticipate an uptick in oil production from countries that do the most drilling. But if you fill up your car each week...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
AccuWeather

Hello, spring? Major snowstorm forecast to wallop Denver

The same storm poised to bring an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes over the southern United States this week will also produce a major snowstorm over portions of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains from Sunday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm could become one...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Americans#Covid
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Spring Storm Could Bring Plowable Snow To Minnesota

Posted March 27. Click here for updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  Another sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow. The system is currently swirling out over the Pacific Ocean, and it’s too soon to tell how exactly it’ll impact Minnesota during the last days of March. The storm is expected to hit the state Tuesday night and last through Thursday night. In short, get ready for a messy middle of the week. Good morning! Somehow Sunday is starting colder than Saturday, but highs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Powerful Winter Storm headed to North Dakota, Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- Weather forecasters say a powerful storm is headed toward North Dakota and northern Minnesota. The storm is expected to start as rain Tuesday, then turn to have snow and strong winds. The system is expected to last through Thursday. Some areas of accumulation in mid to western North Dakota could see up to two feet of snow.
FARGO, ND
WLFI.com

Gas prices fall slightly in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) -- Indiana gas prices have fallen 7.3 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the state is seeing an average of $4.16 a gallon. Statewide, prices are $1.46 higher per gallon than they were this time last year. The cheapest gas in the state was $3.49, while...
INDIANA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy