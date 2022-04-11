ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues visit the Bruins after Faulk’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

St. Louis Blues (42-20-10, third in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (45-22-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host St. Louis after Justin Faulk scored two goals in the Blues’ 6-1 victory over the Islanders.

The Bruins have gone 22-11-2 in home games. Boston averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team with 30 total penalties.

The Blues are 17-11-6 on the road. St. Louis is second in the Western Conference averaging 6.4 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 72 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 41 assists. Jake DeBrusk has seven goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 26 goals and has 65 points. Thomas has six goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper-body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

Preview capsules for the NBA’s first-round playoff series:. No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (51-31) vs. No. 7 BROOKLYN NETS (44-38) Season series: Celtics, 3-1. Story line: Boston and Brooklyn meet for the second straight season, though this time with opposite seedings. The Celtics shook off a rough start and surged to the Atlantic Division title behind Jayson Tatum’s scoring and a rock-solid defense, while the Nets are a dangerous team with the explosive scoring of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The Associated Press

The NBA playoffs are here, with many eyes on favored Phoenix

Devin Booker does not take having another chance at an NBA championship lightly. Over his first four years in Phoenix, among players who appeared in at least 200 games spanning the 2015-16 through the 2018-19 seasons, nobody in the NBA experienced more losing than Booker did. He appeared in 272 games in those years, and the Suns lost 197 of them.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

850K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy