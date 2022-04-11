Capitals play the Flyers, seek 4th straight win

Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (40-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Capitals take on Philadelphia.

The Capitals have gone 15-6-1 against division opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.7.

The Flyers are 7-12-4 in division matchups. Philadelphia is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.9 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them with 50 total points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 83 points, scoring 45 goals and adding 38 assists. Carlson has 13 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. Kevin Hayes has 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (maintenance).

Flyers: Joel Farabee: day to day (illness), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.