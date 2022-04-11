ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas hosts Tampa Bay after Robertson’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-20-8, third in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (41-27-4, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Dallas after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks.

The Stars have gone 22-10-2 in home games. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Lightning have gone 22-13-2 away from home. Tampa Bay is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 72 total points for the Stars, 27 goals and 45 assists. Roope Hintz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 80 points, scoring 32 goals and collecting 48 assists. Ross Colton has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

