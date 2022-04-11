ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vegas plays Vancouver, aims for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (35-28-10, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Vancouver looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Canucks are 10-5-6 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is seventh in the Western Conference with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.1 assists.

Vancouver defeated Vegas 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 6. Elias Pettersson scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat leads the Canucks with 30 goals and has 50 points. J.T. Miller has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 28 goals and has 59 points. Jack Eichel has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body), Brock Boeser: day to day (arm), Tanner Pearson: day to day (upper body), Quinn Hughes: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (undisclosed), William Carrier: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Tanner Pearson
Person
Matthew Highmore
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Jack Eichel
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Knights
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

850K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy