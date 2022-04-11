ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josi and Nashville take on San Jose

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

San Jose Sharks (29-33-9, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (41-26-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Roman Josi leads Nashville into a matchup against San Jose. He’s 10th in the NHL with 87 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 68 assists.

The Predators are 26-13-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 128 total minutes.

The Sharks are 8-10-4 against opponents from the Pacific. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 5, Nashville won 8-0. Michael McCarron recorded a team-high 4 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josi leads the Predators with 87 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 68 assists. Matt Duchene has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Alexander “Sasha” Chmelevski leads the Sharks with a plus-one in nine games this season. Timo Meier has 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Michael McCarron: out (upper body), Juuse Saros: day to day (illness).

Sharks: Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

