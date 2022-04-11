ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprizov, Wild to host the Oilers

 4 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (42-25-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (44-21-6, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Edmonton. He’s seventh in the league with 89 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 47 assists.

The Wild are 22-16-2 in conference games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Oilers are 28-12-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

Minnesota took down Edmonton 7-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 20. Kevin Fiala scored two goals for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 89 total points for the Wild, 42 goals and 47 assists. Mats Zuccarello has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 66 total assists and has 108 points. Leon Draisaitl has five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: out (upper body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

