Toronto hosts Buffalo after Matthews’ 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (26-37-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-19-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Toronto after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs are 27-10-3 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL with 34.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

The Sabres are 12-22-10 in conference play. Buffalo averages 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last matchup on March 13, Buffalo won 5-2. Vinnie Hinostroza recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 99 points. Mitch Marner has five goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Dahlin leads the Sabres with 35 total assists and has 44 points. Jeff Skinner has 11 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.