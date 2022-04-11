ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Florida takes on Anaheim, looks for 8th straight home win

 4 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (29-33-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (51-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Anaheim looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have gone 30-6-0 in home games. Florida has scored 299 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 4.2 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 34.

The Ducks are 13-16-7 on the road. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 18, Florida won 3-0. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 104 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 77 assists. Barkov has eight goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Dominik Simon leads the Ducks with a plus-four in nine games this season. Trevor Zegras has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The NBA playoffs are here, with many eyes on favored Phoenix

Devin Booker does not take having another chance at an NBA championship lightly. Over his first four years in Phoenix, among players who appeared in at least 200 games spanning the 2015-16 through the 2018-19 seasons, nobody in the NBA experienced more losing than Booker did. He appeared in 272 games in those years, and the Suns lost 197 of them.
Auburn signs 5-star forward Yohan Traore

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Five-star high school forward Yohan Traore is headed to Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the former LSU verbal commitment on Friday, giving the Tigers a potential successor to NBA-bound star Jabari Smith. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Traore is ranked as the nation's No. 15 recruit...
