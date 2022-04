POPE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old boy in Pope County. The child has been found safe. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office took a missing child report near Westport on Thursday morning. An AMBER Alert was sent out in the evening. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota BCA said the child was located safe and a Big Lake man was taken into custody. The man was arrested outside his home shortly after 11 p.m. The child was found after someone called 911 and said he was in the garage of their Paynesville home. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He is in his mother’s custody. The sheriff’s office says the incident is under investigation.

