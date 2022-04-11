ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Chicago wheat jumps to 2-week high on tight supply concerns

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

* CBOT wheat advances for second consecutive session. * Soybeans down after hitting 2-wk high in early trade (Updates prices) April 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed to a two-week high on Monday, extending gains after the U.S. government's latest assessment of global supply and demand reflected the impact of...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Ukraine says 2 mln T wheat could be exported by end of season

April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Wednesday at a conference in Prague that Ukraine could export 2 million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on Black Sea supply worries; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday as prices gained for two out of three sessions with Russia-Ukraine war and dry weather in parts of the U.S. grain belt, raising concerns over global supplies. Corn and soybeans climbed around 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of Trade's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on lingering worries over global supplies

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rose further in early Asian trading on Thursday, on worries over global supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $11.28 a bushel. * CBOT corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

France's Avril to expand sunflower crushing to cut import reliance

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Thursday it plans to build additional sunflower seed crushing capacity to cut its reliance on imports as war in Ukraine has reduced sunflower oil and meal shipments from the European Union's main suppliers. Russia and Ukraine together account for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as Ukraine/Russia peace talks progress

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Wednesday, giving back the week's gains as investors weighed whether talks between Ukraine and Russia could lead to a ceasefire in the three-week war, while rain forecast in the U.S. Plains eased concerns over parched crops. Corn dropped as the talks...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy futures rise on strong exports; corn, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Tuesday on signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained firm even as South American farmers harvest their crops. Corn and wheat futures were mixed, with nearby contracts easing and deferred offerings rising. "It is really a mixed bag out...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as drought delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, down 18%...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn retreat, but Ukraine crisis limits losses

* China's March soybean imports fall (Updates prices, adds details and comment) April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell in Asian trading on Wednesday after a three-day rally, while corn retreated from a five-week high, as investors locked in profits while keeping a close watch on the nearly seven-week-long Russia-Ukraine crisis.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Kenyan makes cheap organic fertiliser from rice husks, secret potion

MWEA, Kenya, April 14 (Reuters) - Samuel Rigu is coy about the secret potion he adds to his fertiliser, revealing only that the brown liquid is called "Safi Proprietary Enhancement Formula". He's less shy about the results. At his processing plant in Mwea, central Kenya, Rigu has found a way...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hesitant after slide as Ukraine developments weighed

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav PARIS/MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were mixed on Thursday after sliding the previous day as the market monitored talks between Kyiv and Moscow while continuing to wrestle with supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of another grain exporter Ukraine. Corn and soybeans rose, supported by a rally in crude oil fuelled by concerns about the impact of the war on Russian oil exports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $10.59-3/4 a bushel by 1238 GMT, after falling by its daily limit of 85 cents on Wednesday. Deferred CBOT wheat positions traded slightly higher. Wheat prices have been extremely volatile during the three weeks since the Feb. 24 invasion, as the market is heavily reliant on exports from Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea. "The ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia give hope ... even if nothing really seems to be improving on the ground," crop consultancy Agritel said. Wheat futures joined a broad pullback in commodities on Wednesday on reports of progress in the negotiations, before renewed concern about the impact of the conflict on Thursday pushed oil prices higher and led equities to turn lower. Strategie Grains analysts on Thursday said the war could remove from the world market in 2021/22 about 11 million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million tonnes of corn exports from the region. Oil prices rallied after the International Energy Agency said markets could lose three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April. That lent support to crops like corn and soybean oil that are used in biofuel. CBOT corn was up 1.2% at $7.39 a bushel, while soybeans advanced 0.6% to $16.58-3/4 a bushel. The soybean market also drew support from uncertainty over exports from Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The country is considering raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to curb high inflation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. Prices at 1238 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1059.75 -9.50 -0.89 770.75 37.50 CBOT corn 739.00 9.00 1.23 593.25 24.57 CBOT soy 1658.75 9.50 0.58 1339.25 23.86 Paris wheat 365.75 2.25 0.62 276.75 32.16 Paris maize 337.00 1.75 0.52 226.00 49.12 Paris rape 903.75 4.25 0.47 754.00 19.86 WTI crude oil 100.38 5.34 5.62 75.21 33.47 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 0.11 1.1368 -2.85 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt eyes adding India as a wheat import origin this month- Ministry

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Ministry has confirmed that it is considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A delegation from Egypt's Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts outlook for wheat exports outside EU

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, citing uncompetitive French prices in a world market roiled by the war between major grain suppliers Russia and Ukraine. The farm office projected France's soft wheat exports to...
AGRICULTURE

