GRAINS-Chicago wheat jumps to 2-week high on tight supply concerns

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav PARIS/MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were mixed on Thursday after sliding the previous day as the market monitored talks between Kyiv and Moscow while continuing to wrestle with supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of another grain exporter Ukraine. Corn and soybeans rose, supported by a rally in crude oil fuelled by concerns about the impact of the war on Russian oil exports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $10.59-3/4 a bushel by 1238 GMT, after falling by its daily limit of 85 cents on Wednesday. Deferred CBOT wheat positions traded slightly higher. Wheat prices have been extremely volatile during the three weeks since the Feb. 24 invasion, as the market is heavily reliant on exports from Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea. "The ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia give hope ... even if nothing really seems to be improving on the ground," crop consultancy Agritel said. Wheat futures joined a broad pullback in commodities on Wednesday on reports of progress in the negotiations, before renewed concern about the impact of the conflict on Thursday pushed oil prices higher and led equities to turn lower. Strategie Grains analysts on Thursday said the war could remove from the world market in 2021/22 about 11 million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million tonnes of corn exports from the region. Oil prices rallied after the International Energy Agency said markets could lose three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April. That lent support to crops like corn and soybean oil that are used in biofuel. CBOT corn was up 1.2% at $7.39 a bushel, while soybeans advanced 0.6% to $16.58-3/4 a bushel. The soybean market also drew support from uncertainty over exports from Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The country is considering raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to curb high inflation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. Prices at 1238 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1059.75 -9.50 -0.89 770.75 37.50 CBOT corn 739.00 9.00 1.23 593.25 24.57 CBOT soy 1658.75 9.50 0.58 1339.25 23.86 Paris wheat 365.75 2.25 0.62 276.75 32.16 Paris maize 337.00 1.75 0.52 226.00 49.12 Paris rape 903.75 4.25 0.47 754.00 19.86 WTI crude oil 100.38 5.34 5.62 75.21 33.47 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 0.11 1.1368 -2.85 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)

AGRICULTURE ・ 29 DAYS AGO