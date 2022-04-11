ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shanghai Port out of Champions League due to COVID lockdown

Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese club Shanghai Port has been forced by the city’s COVID-19 lockdown to withdraw from the Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday. Due to travel restrictions in the city, which has experienced...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Chinese#Afc#Group J#Shanghai Port Fc#The Chinese Super League
Benzinga

Shanghai Disneyland Resort Temporarily Closes Due To COVID-19 Surge: Could It Hurt The Mouse's Growth Momentum?

An international theme park is closing temporarily due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Here’s a look at what the move could mean for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). What Happened: Shanghai Disneyland Resort is temporarily closing due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in China. Shanghai is one of several cities in the country seeing a sharp increase in positive cases. The park had previously operated under reduced capacity earlier in March prior to the complete closure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. But shortcomings in import regulations mean that Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter the U.S. anyway, by way of the country vital to seafood supply chains across the world: China.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
Huron Daily Tribune

German Greens name new minister after 1st Cabinet departure

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Green party on Thursday named a financial policy expert as the country's new minister for families and women, replacing a fellow party member who resigned just four months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government took office. Lisa Paus, 53, will replace Anne Spiegel, who announced her...
EUROPE
Huron Daily Tribune

UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a U.N. task force warned Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
Huron Daily Tribune

Alex Gilady, Israeli Olympic Committee member, dies at 79

JERUSALEM (AP) — Alex Gilady, an Israeli media pioneer and longtime International Olympic Committee member, has died. He was 79. Gilady was a former sport executive at U.S. network NBC and was the first Israeli journalist to report from Egypt in 1977 ahead of the signing of a landmark peace treaty with its Arab neighbor. He received the Israeli Broadcasting Association’s “Man of the Year” award that year.
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy