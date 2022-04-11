ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas hikers’ encounter with mountain lion and its prey caught on video

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iqU1_0f5WpJUk00

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Some hikers at Texas’ Big Bend National Park recently had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a mountain lion as it tracked its prey – and the moment was caught on camera.

According to USA Today, Robert Turner captured the footage March 26 during a hike along the park’s Pinnacles Trail. In the video, a cougar can be seen moving slowly on the path as a deer walks in the woods nearby.

“I’m not taking my eyes off this guy,” Turner tells the other hikers, who stopped to watch. “He wants nothing to do with us.”

Moments later, the big cat goes in for the kill, dashing into the woods and outside the camera’s view, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The attack can be heard in the distance as the hikers react in amazement.

Turner later shared the video on YouTube, where it quickly went viral, racking up nearly 270,000 views by Monday morning.

According to the National Park Service, hikers who encounter a mountain lion should remain calm and avoid approaching or running from the animal. Hikers also should not bend over or crouch, officials said. If the cougar continues to move toward you, “do all you can to appear intimidating,” the NPS website advises.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Missing Conn. hiker found dead in NY’s Adirondack Mountains

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Connecticut hiker was found dead Friday in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, days after he was reported missing, officials said. Thomas Howard, of Westport, Connecticut, went hiking on Mount Colden via the treacherous Trap Dike route on March 11 and expected to return two days later.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Star, TX
Complex

Missing California Teen Found Safe in Utah Over 2 Years Later

A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
PARK CITY, UT
CBS News

Mountain lion runs into open business in Irvine

A 113-pound mountain lion was tranquilized and captured today after it ran into an Irvine business. "Never had such a wild encounter like that," said witness Claire Leenerts. "It was very scary." Animal control and law enforcement initially tried to sedate the mountain lion but failed. That's when it ran...
IRVINE, CA
WBIR

TN National Guard rescues severely ill hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee National Guardsmen rescued a hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Tuesday who became severely ill while on the Appalachian Trail. The Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Department of Emergency Management were notified around 7 a.m. Tuesday about a hiker suffering severe illness on the Appalachian Trail near Double Spring Gap Shelter just west of Clingmans Dome.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Pinnacles National Park#Hikers#Caught On Camera#Big Bend National Park#Usa Today#The National Park Service#Nps#Cox Media Group
CBS LA

Young mountain lion hit, killed on PCH in Malibu

A young mountain lion who only recently began being tracked by biologists was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Wednesday morning. The collision occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 33000 block of the PCH, near Decker Road. The details were not confirmed. According to the National Parks Service, the subadult male mountain lion known as P-104 had just been fitted with a tracker by biologists on March 8. P-104 was fitted with a GPS collar on the western side of the Santa Monica Mountains and had crossed the PCH...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WOKV

Zoo officials say missing wallaby found safe in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing marsupial who was unaccounted for following strong storms in Memphis on Wednesday has been found safe at the zoo. In a Facebook post, the Memphis Zoo said the wallaby was found in the service yard on zoo property. Attached to the post were photos, one of which shows wallaby footprints, which zookeepers spotted and led them to the missing animal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WOKV

New Mexico wildfire kills 2 people, destroys homes

A wildfire that has burned more than 200 homes on the edge of a mountain community in the southern part of New Mexico and killed two people was caused when a power line was toppled by strong winds, according to state authorities. Crews worked Thursday to restore power to parts...
POLITICS
WOKV

Gusty winds threaten to fan New Mexico fire that killed 2

Firefighters battling a raging New Mexico wildfire that killed two people and destroyed more than 200 homes in a mountainous community braced Friday for gusty winds that threatened to fan the blaze. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the community of Ruidoso, where the remains...
RUIDOSO, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans Egg Hunt has big turnout

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – More than 2,000 kids came out to the Monahans Community Center yesterday for the annual egg hunt. This is the 3rd year that the 828 Family of Companies has put on its Easter-themed event. The event organizers said that yesterday’s event was so large that the location had to be moved […]
MONAHANS, TX
KIFI Local News 8

Yellowstone National Park culls just 49 bison this winter

Forty-nine Yellowstone National Park bison were shipped to slaughter, killed by hunters or captured for relocation this winter —- well short of officials’ goal to remove 600 to 900 of the animals. The post Yellowstone National Park culls just 49 bison this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
ANIMALS
WOKV

Shooting at rapper DaBaby’s North Carolina home injures 1; 911 call released

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday. The Charlotte rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was at his home at the time of the shooting at about 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, according to the Troutman Police Department. A second person was also at the house, WSOC-TV reported.
TROUTMAN, NC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy