UgoWork: Benefits of Lithium-Ion Power Solutions are Endless in Material Handling

Empty grocery store shelves, skyrocketing prices for everything from everyday essentials to games consoles, and now it’s increasingly difficult to even get a car in the color you want. If you’ve led anything like a normal life in the past two years, then you will have noticed that the world has a serious supply chain problem. ‘Chain’ is an important word to remember here because what happens at one part of the chain has knock-on effects further down, and one of these effects is likely to be an increase in chargebacks. If customers aren’t getting the goods they order on time, then many will initiate a chargeback, which will end up costing significantly more than a refund and could contribute to your company being charged more for every transaction.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO