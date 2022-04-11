ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Swats two-run homer in win

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs. Tellez had...

Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Reds' Nick Senzel: Absence not injury related

Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rowdy Tellez
Homer
Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Takes seat against southpaw

Odor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Milwaukee is bringing lefty Eric Lauer to the hill for Tuesday's game, so the lefty-hitting Odor will take a seat for the first time since Opening Day. In the three starts he made in between, Odor went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
Reds' Luis Castillo: Another step towards return

Castillo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Castillo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and responded well, so he'll now progress to the next step of his throwing program. Assuming he continues to pitch without pain, Castillo should go on a rehab assignment soon and could return by late April or early May.
CINCINNATI, OH
Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reds' Mike Minor: Suffers setback

Minor (shoulder) reported shoulder soreness after his rehab outing with Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor struggled in the appearance, though that alone was not particularly alarming considering he did not appear in any spring training games. News of a setback is more concerning, and the end result could mean his return from the injured list is delayed. Minor's continued absence should increase the chances of Nick Lodolo remaining in the rotation.
CINCINNATI, OH
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Set to sit Thursday

Manager Tony La Russa said Harrison (back) will be held out of the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Harrison was pulled from Wednesday's contest due to lower-back stiffness and will sit out Thursday, though La Russa also indicated he could be convinced to include the veteran infielder in the starting nine. Regardless, it doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Harrison, and he should rejoin the lineup within a couple days if he is indeed out Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearing rehab assignment

Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment as early as April 18, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna has been projected to return in late April, initially serving as the team's designated hitter. He seemingly remains on track with that timeline, particularly because his rehab assignment could be relatively short if he is not immediately playing in the outfield. Eddie Rosario or Adam Duvall could be at risk to lose playing time upon Acuna's return.
ATLANTA, GA

