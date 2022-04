Bill Leydon and Wayne Thomas at Awards Dinner PHCC of MAE. Grealish Photography. S. DiCarlo, K. Tynan, W. Thomas and M. Ingrao at Awards DinnerE. Grealish Photography. Earlier this month, Wayne Thomas of Deacon Plumbing in Stoughton and PHCC of MA Executive Director was chosen as the 2022 Robert J. Sinnot Award Winner. The Robert J. Sinnott Public Affairs Award was established in 1983 to honor its first recipient, who served as editor of the New England Progress Magazine for 25 years. Its purpose is to recognize individuals who have made outstanding and significant contributions to the association and to the industry.

STOUGHTON, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO