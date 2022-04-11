ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Aker BP Begins Hod B Platform Production

By Bojan Lepic
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAker BP and its partner Pandion Energy have begun production from the Hod B platform in the southern North Sea off Norway. — Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP and its partner Pandion Energy have begun production from the Hod B platform in the southern North Sea off...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

TGS Partners With Schlumberger For Red Sea 3D Seismic Survey

TGS has partnered up with Schlumberger to conduct a new 3D seismic survey in the Red Sea, offshore Egypt. — TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured a new 3D seismic survey in the Red Sea offshore Egypt, in partnership with Schlumberger. This survey represents...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now

Although it’s safe to say that virtually all oil and gas workers are in demand in Texas right now, there is one specific area with increased demand, according to Petroplan. In a statement sent to Rigzone, the energy talent acquisition group revealed that organizations are looking for employees with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project experience, particularly those who have worked on the execution phase of large-scale LNG projects. In-demand skillsets are said to be engineers and those with project management expertise, such as planning and scheduling.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Empyrean Spuds Jade Prospect Offshore China

Oil and gas company Empyrean Energy has begun drilling the Jade prospect at its wholly-owned Block 29/11 offshore China. Empyrean is the operator of the block in China and has a 100 percent working interest during the exploration phase. In the event of a commercial discovery, its partner CNOOC may assume a 51 percent participating interest in the development and production phase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Oil And Gas#North Sea#Pandion Energy#Norwegian#Aker Solutions#The Norwegian Parliament#Flowlines
rigzone.com

Saipem Scores $325MM Aker BP Drilling Award

Italian company Saipem has been awarded a contract by Aker BP for a drilling campaign offshore Norway. — Italian company Saipem has been awarded a contract by Aker BP for a drilling campaign offshore Norway. Saipem said that the operations were expected to start from the end of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

West Africa Oil Still Unloved

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa. Many of the region’s April oil cargoes have yet to find a home because the three biggest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

‘Why are gas prices still high, even after crude-oil prices came down?’ — energy CEOs grilled at House hearing

Executives from major oil companies defended themselves on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on high gasoline prices, as Democratic lawmakers asked pointed questions. Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations, focused on how crude oil prices have dropped from a recent peak but gasoline prices haven’t retreated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
One Green Planet

Engineers Create Solar Panels That Produce Electricity at Night!

Engineers have designed a new type of solar panel that can produce electricity at night. The innovative design relies on the change in temperature once the sun goes down to absorb more energy. Source: Rajamanickam Antonimuthu/Youtube. Solar energy is an amazing source of renewable energy, and these night-time solar panels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has raised its 2022 Henry Hub price forecast to $4.9 per MMBTU, a new report from the company has revealed. Analysts at the company outlined in the report that they increased their previous forecast of $4 per MMBTU as they expect continued strong growth in U.S. LNG exports against strong domestic consumption for electricity for summer cooling.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cadrene Heslop

More Supply Shortages Ahead

Have you noticed that your favorite products are missing from store shelves longer? Or more often than usual? A new wave of lockdowns is underway in China. These lockdowns could create logistics snarls bigger than those of 2020 and 2021. In recent weeks, China has been fighting its most severe outbreak of the airborne virus. Thus, many goods are stuck in the country. (source)

Comments / 0

Community Policy