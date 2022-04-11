This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein, According To Dietitians

Shutterstock

If you’ve ever done any research on healthy weight loss you’ll likely have found that protein is one of the vital nutrients you must eat regularly in order to feel properly fueled and promote healthy muscle growth and an effective metabolism. While protein is just one of three nutrients that your body needs (the other two being carbs and fats) it is undeniably important for achieving healthy and sustainable weight loss due to its ability to keep you full for longer and reduce the need for snacking, making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit.

Not sure if you’ve been consuming enough protein to meet your body’s needs? We spoke with registered dietitian Zoë Schroeder who broke down what may happen when you aren’t getting enough protein, and how much you actually need to feel good.

Stalled Muscle Repair

Protein is the primary macronutrient that helps to refuel and heal your muscles after a tough workout so if you’ve been exerting yourself in the gym but skimping on protein intake you may find yourself struggling with a longer recovery time and increased soreness.

“When you don't have enough protein in your body your body has to get those amino acids for regeneration of tissue and cells from somewhere and so chronically if you continue to not get enough protein through the diet the body has to basically get it from your muscles,” warns Schroeder. “If you are active and are trying to lose fat and build muscle, getting enough protein is critical to recover and repair the damaged tissue of the muscles and to continue all of the processes in your body.”

The more muscle you have on your body, the more efficient your metabolism will run which will allow you to eat a larger volume of food while still maintaining a healthy weight.

Decreased Satiety

If you’ve noticed that you’re eating large meals but quickly growing hungry afterwards, there’s a good chance you need to include more protein in your diet as this nutrient is generally the most effective at keeping you full. “Protein is the most satisfying macronutrient. So having it with each meal makes that meal satisfying and helps you actually get through to the next meal without getting hungry an hour later,” says Schroeder. “In the short term, not getting enough protein can have a major impact on your hunger and energy levels. And you might find yourself extra snacky or not satisfied with your meals.”

If you are working towards weight loss then it will behoove you to be eating meals that will actually fuel your body and keep you full. Excess snacking could make it more difficult to keep a healthy calorie deficit and may also lead you to choose less nutrient dense foods to satisfy your cravings. While there is no one-size-fits-all amount of protein that everyone should be consuming, Schroeder notes that it’s all dependent on the amount of activity you do, your fitness goals, and body composition.

“I highly recommend working with a registered dietitian to determine the best protein requirements for you. Making sure you get enough protein each day not only helps with your satiety and muscle recovery, but if you are exercising and you notice that you get sore a lot that could be another indication that you're not getting enough protein,” she notes.

Some excellent protein sources to include in your diet are chicken, ground turkey, and eggs. Tofu and tempeh as well as lentils and legumes are also great plant-based options, so no matter what your diet is you can make sure to properly fuel your body to feel your best.