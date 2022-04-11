ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temps rise into the 60s today; warm week ahead for New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A warm week is ahead across parts of New Jersey.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures today will rise into the 60s. Conditions will be warmer. Clouds will develop during the evening hours.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the high-40s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will see temperatures soar into the 70s. A few morning sprinkles of rain are possible.

Wednesday will also see temperatures in the 70s.

