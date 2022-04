We’ve all opened the fridge to discover the shelf life of fresh produce isn’t what we expected. Discovering the cilantro from a few days ago has turned brown before you could make salsa, or that the carrots are too floppy to roast, isn’t just an inconvenience—it also has an impact on the environment. American consumers let about 67 million tons of food go to waste each year, according to a report from the Commission for Environmental Cooperation.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 DAYS AGO