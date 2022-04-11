ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK economic growth slows amid declines in manufacturing

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago

LONDON — Britain’s economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of cars, computers and chemicals. Gross domestic product increased just 0.1% from...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine crisis likely to slow global economic growth, Yellen says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis is driving up commodities prices and is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday. Ukraine is a major global supplier of wheat and corn, and prices have surged since Russia invaded its...
WORLD
Reuters

Diesel shortage in Europe threatens to slow economic growth

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - European economies face the risk of a shortage of diesel, the preferred fuel for heavy industry, as sanctions on Russian energy threaten to disrupt imports while supply from elsewhere remains limited. Russia is Europe’s largest supplier of diesel and related fuels, sending over three quarters...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Chemicals#Service Industries#Mining Equipment#Uk#Ons
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK retail sales growth slows in March as inflation bites - CBI

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailers saw their sales fall this month as the cost-of-living squeeze tightened, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Thursday. The CBI’s monthly retail sales balance fell to +9 from +14 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to +10. The CBI’s...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
pymnts

Manufacturing Marketplace Xometry Reports 54% Revenue Growth

Online B2B marketplace Xometry saw its revenue increase more than 54% last year after making its debut as a public company. According to published reports Tuesday (March 22), the company posted $218.3 million in total revenue for the year ending Dec. 31, compared to $141.4 million the prior year. The...
MARKETS
WRAL News

US jobless claims rise but remain near a half-century low

WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits ticked up last week but remained at a historically low level, reflecting a robust U.S. labor market with near record-high job openings and few layoffs. Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to 185,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, after nearly touching...
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Big bank profits decline as deal-making, mortgages slow

NEW YORK — Four big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits Thursday, as the volatile markets and war in Ukraine caused deal-making to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought to get a new mortgage or refinance. The results from Citigroup,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WRAL News

IMF chief: Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy

WASHINGTON — The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia's war against Ukraine was weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger’’ to the global economy. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays

TOKYO — Asian shares fell in muted trading as most world markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among Asian markets observing holidays on Friday. U.S. and European markets also were closed. After...
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
Reuters

Belarus bans EU-registered trucks from entering country

April 15 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday announced a ban on trucks registered in the European Union from entering its territory, Interfax news agency quoted the transport ministry as saying. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
EUROPE
Benzinga

Rewriting The Cannabis Narrative In Colombia: Part 2

In 2016, Colombia passed a landmark framework regulating the production, distribution, sale, and export of seeds and other cannabis derivatives. It became one of the largest countries in the world to regulate cannabis production and exportation. However, this experiment required adaptation and a real time reaction to the political and global cannabis market conditions.
AMERICAS
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy