Washington, DC

Best Metro stop: Gallery Place-Chinatown

GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next time you’re aching to escape campus for a few hours – or a day trip – tap your U-Pass into the Gallery Place-Chinatown station for an enriching and cultural experience like no other neighborhood in D.C. Under Chinatown’s spectacular Friendship Arch, you can try...

www.gwhatchet.com

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

America’s Best Bus Stops Round 1: Bus Stop Behemoths

Editor’s note: this is the second first-round match-up in our America’s Best Bus Stop Contest 2022. Don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to vote, and click back to our first bout between Boston, Mass., Milwaukee, Wisc. and Albany, Calif. before those polls close at 11:59 pm on Sunday, March 20.
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
Q97.9

Vote for This Portland, Maine Bus Stop to Win Best Bus Stop in the USA

We need YOU to vote (like, right now) for a Portland bus stop to be voted the BEST Bus Stop in America! The bus stop is on Congress Street in front of Mechanics Hall, and is one of the coolest bus stops we have ever seen! The Portland Bus Stop is up against a bus stop in Baltimore, MD., and one in Norwalk, CT. C'mon, we need to beat these towns! But hurry, the deadline to vote is Monday, March 28 at 11:59 pm. Let's go, Maine!
PORTLAND, ME
Person
José Andrés
KTEN.com

Best Places for Working Women

Washington, D.C., sits atop the best places for working women for the fourth time in a row. MagnifyMoney researchers examined eight factors across the 50 largest U.S. metros relevant to women achieving financial and professional success. While some metros like D.C. maintained their positions, others like Riverside, Calif., have dropped.
ECONOMY
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
107.3 KFFM

Here Are the Top 5 Most Redneck Cities in Washington

Being a redneck doesn't mean exactly what it used to, now a day people are proud to call themselves rednecks, so hopefully, this list won't make too many people angry. I did a little digging and looked up country bars, most owned trucks, country living, you name it! We came up with a list of the top 5 most Redneck cities in Washington, I think you might be surprised.
ENUMCLAW, WA

