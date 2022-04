Earlier today, I was in the lobby manning the front desk when a lady came in to pick up tickets a friend of hers had won, and we got to talking about April Fool's Day. Essentially, we both sort of agreed that, at this point, there's NO point in trying to pull a fast one on April 1st because everyone is ready for something like that to happen, and that it's probably a holiday best left for kids to enjoy. Sometimes when grown-ups go all in, it can get too out of hand. Plus, adults know how to be convincing.

