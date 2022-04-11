ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leave your shoes outside, these scientists say

By Mark Patrick Taylor, Gabriel Filippelli, Macquarie University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
 4 days ago
You probably clean your shoes if you step in something muddy or disgusting. But when you get home, do you always de-shoe at the door? Two environmental chemists say it is best to leave your filth outside the...

