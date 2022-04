With new album Scoring The End Of The World on the way this summer, Motionless In White have just shared the next single from the record: Masterpiece. “Masterpiece is a song which I feel embodies the raw and brutally honest nature of what makes Motionless In White,” explains vocalist Chris Motionless. “It took me many years to fully recognise that these are the types of songs that truly are the lifeblood of the relationship between the band and our fans. There is something really powerful and magical in being able to write a song that not only expresses your own deepest emotions and feelings, but to write something that may express the feelings of those who find it hard to articulate their own at times. It is on another level of special. In my own experience as a listener, these types of songs have always offered comfort amidst the pain, and Masterpiece is my way of returning that energy back to the universe for others to potentially find and carry with them.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO