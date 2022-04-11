'So Snuggly': Internet Laughs at Great Pyrenees' Attempt at 'Sharing' Couch
"Excuse me, ma'am. There appears to be a polar bear on your couch," joked one...www.newsweek.com
He is absolutely adorable . You need to have a large house to share with this large dog. He certainly is not apartment material. If I could , I would!
He’s a pure bread, most likely his line isn’t far from the Pyrenee mountains. My boy was bought in France and brought to the U.S and he was that huge! If not a bit bigger. Congratulations you have a purebred
My Pyrenees, like my other dogs, has complete run of the house. Not much room for us when she and our Golden decide they want to spread out on the furniture. I had to upgrade to a kingsize bed just so I get a few feet of sleeping space. Love them all and wouldn't have it any other way!
