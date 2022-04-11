ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Downtown Reading sees boost from events returning to Santander venues

By gqlshare
Daily Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Jett. Tracy Morgan. Bill Burr. WWE. Reading Royals hockey. If the event schedule for the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading looks unusually jam-packed for 2022, that’s probably just a symptom of recalling the roughly year-and-a-half period the venues went dark. With COVID-19 restrictions...

www.dailylocal.com

Daily Local News

Houlahan to hold ‘State of the Sixth’ town hall April 19 in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE — U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-6th Dist., will conduct a “State of the Sixth” Town Hall on Tuesday, April 19, at The Colonial Theatre on Bridge Street. After hosting her inaugural State of the Sixth in 2020, Houlahan organized this event again to continue sharing updates on her work on behalf of Chester and Berks families and hear directly from constituents about the issues impacting them most.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

TriCounty Area Chamber hosting former Olympian at annual dinner

POTTSTOWN — Former U.S. Olympian Johnny Quinn will be the keynote speaker at the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner to be held on April 27. Quinn competed in the sport of bobsled at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He has competed with team USA in Austria, Canada, Italy, Russia and Switzerland, and will speak about his experiences.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YourErie

CelebrateErie returning to downtown Erie this summer

One Erie summertime favorite is making a return after a two-year hiatus. Mayor Joe Schember said 2022 is Erie’s comeback year. One big event “coming back” is CelebrateErie. “It’s a very local event and getting people involved, I think everybody loves it. We are really happy that COVID has kind of slowed down enough that […]
ERIE, PA
State
New Jersey State
City
Scranton, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Economy, PA
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Marc Anthony jumpstarts the weekend at Santander Arena [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.
READING, PA
Daily Local News

Phoenixville Public Library offers free programs

Phoenixville Public Library will host an afternoon movie matinee for adults on Thursday, April 14 at 2:00 PM. Please call 610-933-3013 x132 or email mpinto@ccls.org to inquire about the movie being shown. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments served. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/event/8884408 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville, PA.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Person
Joan Jett
Daily Local News

Coatesville Courtyard Marriott set to reopen May 1

COATESVILLE — With 13,000 residents, the city is stronger than ever. This spring, one inbound win en route is the reopening of the Coatesville Courtyard Marriott on May 1. The hotel closed on March 13, 2020. Now, a change is near. Once home to a village of Lenape Native...
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Easter Bunny riding the rails in West Chester

WEST CHESTER — Hop on board and ride the Easter Bunny Express leaving Market Street Station, at noon and 2 p.m., on April 16 and 17. The tourist trains begin boarding 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking is free. Get your tickets on line at www.wcrailroad.com or at the station before you board.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Forge Theatre in Phoenixville presents ’33 Variations’ starting April 15

PHOENIXVILLE — Theater-goers will experience the process of inspiration, and obsession, with “33 Variations,” opening April 15 at the Forge Theatre, 241 1st Ave. The play simultaneously examines the creative process behind Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations and the journey of a musicologist, Dr. Katherine Brandt, as she seeks to discover the reason behind why Beethoven was compelled to write 33 distinct variations on a simple theme by a minor music publisher. The action takes place both in Beethoven’s time and in the present, switching back and forth between the two and overlapping at certain key points to emphasize the parallels between the exploits and experiences of both sets of characters.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
#Santander Arena#New York City#Royals#Doubletree#Saucony Creek Brewing Co#Franklin Station Brewpub
Daily Local News

West Chester BID organizing ‘Fete de la Musique’ event

To help welcome summer, on Tuesday, June 21 West Chester will be participating in a worldwide event called “Fete de la Musique” commonly called World Music Day. Locally this event is being organized by the West Chester Business Improvement District. Fete de la Musique was started in Paris, France in the 1980s and has grown to a worldwide event with over 1,000 cities across the globe participating.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Dr. Lorna Stuart, founder of The Clinic in Phoenixville, to be honored with Rebecca Lukens Award

COATESVILLE — The National Iron & Steel Heritage Museum has announced the recipient of the 16th annual Rebecca Lukens Award — Dr. Lorna Stuart, a family practice physician — will be recognized as the Rebecca Lukens honoree in a special reception held on the museum’s grounds in the Lukens National Historic District on May 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

The Lights Festival unites community in East Marlborough

EAST MARLBOROUGH — People from across the world are en route to the Lights Festival at Plantation Field this Saturday. Folks begin arriving at the 500-acre site, off Route 82, in the afternoon, as early as 3 p.m. Families and friends set up picnic areas and enjoy the spring day. Then, at sunset, everyone releases lanterns into the April night sky.
EAST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester Borough Community Cleanup scheduled for April 23, 24

WEST CHESTER — The West Chester Borough’s annual Community Cleanup will be held Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 . This fun, family-friendly “virtual” event caps off Earth Week 2022 and a series of environmental-focused events in the area. Volunteers can claim their neighborhood or favorite local park by registering on the Borough’s website, and will be provided a kit with supplies to help with spring cleanup efforts. There is no structured time, rather participants can choose whenever works for them, and whenever the sun is shining. When completed, trash bags can be dropped off at a designated drop off area in one of the Borough’s beautiful parks for pickup by Public Works employees. Afterwards, take post a picture of your cleanup crew and post to social media using the hashtag #cleanandgreenWC.
WEST CHESTER, PA
News Break
Politics
Daily Local News

Annual Craft Fair coming to Kennett High School

KENNETT SQUARE—After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, Kennett High School (KHS) will again host its annual craft fair on Saturday, April 23. Proceeds from the event, organized by class advisors Elizabeth Ely and Chanel Ruffin, will benefit the KHS Classes of 2024 and 2025. The event will feature eighty-four craft...
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

SMALL TALK: After two long years, live music is back in the region

The first time I remember hearing “live” music was at Holy Trinity Church in West Chester. The choir would follow a huge cross, while marching between the pews and past us, at the start of Sunday services. Then mysteriously, the church’s world famous boys choir would disappear and...
WEST CHESTER, PA

