Reading, PA

Downtown Reading sees boost from events returning to Santander venues

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Jett. Tracy Morgan. Bill Burr. WWE. Reading Royals hockey. If the event schedule for the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading looks unusually jam-packed for 2022, that’s probably just a symptom of recalling the roughly year-and-a-half period the venues went dark. With COVID-19 restrictions...

Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

CelebrateErie returning to downtown Erie this summer

One Erie summertime favorite is making a return after a two-year hiatus. Mayor Joe Schember said 2022 is Erie’s comeback year. One big event “coming back” is CelebrateErie. “It’s a very local event and getting people involved, I think everybody loves it. We are really happy that COVID has kind of slowed down enough that […]
ERIE, PA
Marc Anthony jumpstarts the weekend at Santander Arena [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.
READING, PA
Berks food safety inspections: An old/decaying mouse observed in pest control device

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture keeps records of food safety inspections at restaurants and food vendors. Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
New King Street bridge opens in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN — With a snip of a pair of ceremonial oversized scissors, the ribbon was cut and the King Street bridge over Manatawny Creek was reopened Thursday after more than two years and $4.2 million. As the foreseeable gaggle of borough, state and federal leaders gathered at the podium,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Boyertown pharmacist honored as Citizen of the Year

Boyertown pharmacist Ed Hudon of The Medicine Shoppe received the Boyertown Citizen of the Year Award during the 68th Annual Citizen of the Year Gala April 9. The Boyertown Community COVID Vaccine Outreach Project, which Hudon founded with a group of volunteers amid the pandemic, received the Special Recognition Award.
BOYERTOWN, PA

