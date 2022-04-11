ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pub (Part 51)

digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Continued from: https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2373667/the-pub-part-50/ Good morning everyone, just got up and having a cup of coffee at the moment , why are there 2 pub threads now? is the other one too big and needs to be closed?. Good morning everyone, just got up and having a cup of coffee...

forums.digitalspy.com

thecountrycook.net

Beer Cheese Dip (Pub Style)

Light and fluffy this Beer Cheese Dip is a classic pub style cheese dip that is perfect with pretzels, crackers and more!. If you are a fan of dips you cannot miss out on this thick and creamy Beer Cheese Dip. This is one dip that our family absolutely goes crazy for - for game nights, gatherings and more. This dip is super easy to throw together and blends up in just minutes. I love an easy and tasty appetizer! Serve it with a variety of your favorite dippers and you have yourself one appetizer you will want to make over and over again. Love beer and cheese? Then this Beer Cheese Dip recipe is the only way to go!
digitalspy.com

EE - shortbread

Will she shout shortbread at harvey and run for the hills ? Will she continue to love sharing sausage suprise with him ?. He didn’t look too keen after he proposed back to her yesterday .
digitalspy.com

LEGO announces beautiful Orchid flower set from Botanical Collection

LEGO its expanding its floral arrangement with a gorgeous Orchid flower set. The toy giant is expanding its Botanical Collection of flower arrangements, after previously releasing an Expert Flower Bouquet Set and the Expert Bonsai Tree Set. These LEGO collections use the real plants as an inspiration to create an...
digitalspy.com

Soapland - Favourite neighbourhood?

The reason I’ve created this poll, is that there was recently a thread on here, whereby the discussion of understanding, of the places, soaps are set in, came about. For example, given how long some of the soaps, have been on TV, do you feel, as a viewer, you’ve gained great understanding of the location of your favourite soaps? For example, it occurred to me recently, I don’t have a great understanding of Walford as a place? Is it predominantly a middle-class or working-class Borough? Is it supposed to represent an ethnically-diverse part of East London, or is it the population still predominantly white? This juxtaposes how I have a great understanding of Erinsborough, as a place. It’s a typically middle-class suburb, evidenced by how the various characters, in Neighbours, have middle class jobs such as being doctors, lawyers, and teachers, thereby can realistically afford to live, where they do. Furthermore, we also understand, the locations surrounding Erinsborough, such as Eden Hills, which is supposed to be an even classier establishment. I understand that Lassiters is one of the main attractions of Erinsborough, and confined to reflect the appeal, to middle class residents, of the suburb.
digitalspy.com

How Love in the Flesh changes the game for reality dating

Love in the Flesh spoilers follow. For years now, there's been an ongoing debate about whether or not there's space for queer relationships on Love Island, the ITV dating show that dominates Twitter each summer. According to Love Island, the excuse for keeping the format both entirely straight and starkly...
digitalspy.com

Soap stars Spotted else where?

Is it Anita Dobson in the advert for carwow? She's the granny clutching the trifle,?. Shaun Thomas (Gerry from Emmerdale) had a decent role in the recent film Ali & Ava and was very good in it (also it's an excellent film, would recommend). Posts: 946. Forum Member. ✭✭. 14/04/22...
digitalspy.com

Colin Russell and the Ben storyline

They should bring Colin back for one episode where he visits Kathy in the Albert. She could talk to him about Bens current problems and Colin could then go speak to Ben. Have a honest discussion about how being gay had changed in the last 40 years and peoples perception to it.
KRMG

Easter 2022: Which grocery stores are open on Easter?

Easter is a time for family and friends, and that means good food, too. If you plan to cook a meal at home and realize you need an ingredient at the last minute, there are some grocery stores that remain open on the holiday. Below is a list of grocery...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - E4 12/4

Bet this Ethan money is fake or something - like has to be paid back . Looks like Warren is about to be caught out with the pills . Ste got enough food for the street. The post credits scene has become quite serious. I enjoyed it more when it was funny nonsense.
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, the brunette lays down the law with her busybody rival. At the same time, a couple that was once too hot to handle plays with fire, Liam and Hope tempt fate by trying, in their own ways, to help Steffy, and Sheila adjusts her GPS. Where is she going? Possibly to — gulp — “a new extreme.”
