The Pub (Part 51)

The reason I’ve created this poll, is that there was recently a thread on here, whereby the discussion of understanding, of the places, soaps are set in, came about. For example, given how long some of the soaps, have been on TV, do you feel, as a viewer, you’ve gained great understanding of the location of your favourite soaps? For example, it occurred to me recently, I don’t have a great understanding of Walford as a place? Is it predominantly a middle-class or working-class Borough? Is it supposed to represent an ethnically-diverse part of East London, or is it the population still predominantly white? This juxtaposes how I have a great understanding of Erinsborough, as a place. It’s a typically middle-class suburb, evidenced by how the various characters, in Neighbours, have middle class jobs such as being doctors, lawyers, and teachers, thereby can realistically afford to live, where they do. Furthermore, we also understand, the locations surrounding Erinsborough, such as Eden Hills, which is supposed to be an even classier establishment. I understand that Lassiters is one of the main attractions of Erinsborough, and confined to reflect the appeal, to middle class residents, of the suburb.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO