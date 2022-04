(West Liberty, IA) — The volunteers who make up the West Liberty fire department have sent the city a letter demanding they change how financial resources are divided up and accusing city leaders of micromanaging. West Liberty Fire Chief, Kirt Sickels told K-C-R-G/T-V the unfair treatment from the city has gone on for several years. The letter accuses the city of making outlandish demands to the department without giving them proper funding. The city responded Thursday afternoon, stating the accusations were “either wrong or wholly unfounded.” The city says they’re willing to mediate the matter.

