Vidalia, GA

Vidalia Onions Ready for Grocery Store Shelves

southeastagnet.com
 4 days ago

It’s a favorite time of year for those who love a certain type of onion. That’s coming up on this land of ours. One of America’s favorite types of sweet onion is set to ship this month. Vidalia onions are only available for a...

southeastagnet.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Grocery stores are struggling to supply Totino's and Pillsbury

If you've found yourself struggling to find Pillsbury dough or Totino's pizza rolls lately, it's not you. It's General Mills. The company has been struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizza and dough in the United States. Typically, General Mills likes to be able to meet customer demand 98%...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Oregonian

New Seasons Market plans Milwaukie grocery store

New Seasons Market said Friday it plans to open a new store in Milwaukie, its first in the city. The Portland grocery chain will take over a longtime Albertsons location at 10830 S.E. Oak St. That store closed in 2015, shortly after it was acquired by the Haggen chain based in Bellingham, Washington.
Tampa Bay Times

An old bus becomes free grocery store in Pinellas

ST. PETERSBURG — It was 11:50 a.m. on a recent Thursday, 10 minutes ahead of schedule, and already a line of people, two dozen deep, waited outside the Enoch Davis Center. They wanted to get on a bus — not the PSTA 14, which stops every half hour in front of the building on 18th Avenue S, but the one sitting in the parking lot, with bright photographs of fresh produce splashed across its side.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
SFGate

‘Forager’ for organic grocery store cultivates opportunities

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The smell of grassy, earthy spring onions wafted through the hoop house at Broadfork Farm earlier this month as Janet Aardema pulled the hearty bulbs out of the ground, jolting them awake from their winter slumber. She collected bunches at a time and bound them with rubber bands, then threw them into crates before washing them.
RICHMOND, VA
Mashed

How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
KTVZ

Buy this, not that: Pro tips to save at the grocery store

You’re probably not too happy with your grocery bills these days. But there are strategies to help you shop without breaking the bank. Food prices rose 1% in February, the largest monthly increase since April 2020. Over the past 12 months, overall food prices increased 7.9%, the biggest jump since July 1981. Grocery store prices rose at an even faster clip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Freethink

An old satellite was hacked to broadcast signals across North America

A group of security researchers have hacked a decommissioned communications satellite, called Anik F1R, originally shot into orbit in 2005. Embedded device security researcher Karl Koscher and his colleagues demonstrated that malicious hackers could potentially communicate with satellites that have been decommissioned but not yet moved into their final resting place — their “graveyard orbit.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Dealing with inflation at the grocery store

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – With grocery prices putting a strain on most everyone’s wallets now, WSAZ’s Joseph Payton took a dive into the grocery store struggle to make a difference in your next shopping trip. He shows how you can leave the store with the items on...

